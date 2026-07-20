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    139th Medical Group, Detachment 1, train with University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) students [Image 11 of 13]

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    139th Medical Group, Detachment 1, train with University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) students

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 139th Medical Group, Detachment 1, train alongside students of the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) as an extension of the Missouri Hope Exercise, in St. Joseph, Missouri, on July 31, 2026. The program aims to enhance nursing services and trauma training through practical simulations, showcasing a collaborative effort between the base and UMKC. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 16:41
    Photo ID: 9843523
    VIRIN: 260731-Z-NR050-1011
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 14.3 MB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 139th Medical Group, Detachment 1, train with University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) students [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    139th Medical Group, Detachment 1, train with University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) students
    139th Medical Group, Detachment 1, train with University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) students
    139th Medical Group, Detachment 1, train with University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) students
    139th Medical Group, Detachment 1, train with University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) students
    139th Medical Group, Detachment 1, train with University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) students
    139th Medical Group, Detachment 1, train with University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) students
    139th Medical Group, Detachment 1, train with University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) students
    139th Medical Group, Detachment 1, train with University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) students
    139th Medical Group, Detachment 1, train with University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) students
    139th Medical Group, Detachment 1, train with University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) students
    139th Medical Group, Detachment 1, train with University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) students
    139th Medical Group, Detachment 1, train with University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) students
    139th Medical Group, Detachment 1, train with University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) students

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    139th Airlift Wing
    139th AW
    139th Medical Group
    139th Medical Group Detachment 1
    Air Force

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