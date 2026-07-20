NEWPORT, R.I.— U.S. Naval War College (NWC) Prof. Dr. Amanda Rosen, Ph.D., delivers remarks at a conference hosted by NWC titled “AI in Practice” onboard Naval Station Newport, July 31, 2026. The conference discussed how NWC faculty are using AI tools to assist their teaching, research, and service in support of NWC’s mission. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 15:36
|Photo ID:
|9843344
|VIRIN:
|260731-N-UY363-1074
|Resolution:
|5732x3821
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
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|0
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U.S. Naval War College students and faculty discuss uses, potential of artificial intelligence
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