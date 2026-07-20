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    U.S. Naval War College students and faculty discuss uses, potential of artificial intelligence [Image 7 of 11]

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    U.S. Naval War College students and faculty discuss uses, potential of artificial intelligence

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    U.S. Naval War College

    NEWPORT, R.I.— An audience member engages with U.S. Naval War College (NWC) Military Prof. Maj. Aaron Carpenter of the Maritime Advanced Warfighting School (MAWS) during a conference hosted by NWC titled “AI in Practice” onboard Naval Station Newport, July 30, 2026. The conference discussed how NWC faculty are using AI tools to assist their teaching, research, and service in support of NWC’s mission. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 15:37
    Photo ID: 9843339
    VIRIN: 260730-N-UY363-1099
    Resolution: 8983x5989
    Size: 5.33 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Naval War College students and faculty discuss uses, potential of artificial intelligence [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Naval War College students and faculty discuss uses, potential of artificial intelligence
    U.S. Naval War College students and faculty discuss uses, potential of artificial intelligence
    U.S. Naval War College students and faculty discuss uses, potential of artificial intelligence
    U.S. Naval War College students and faculty discuss uses, potential of artificial intelligence
    U.S. Naval War College students and faculty discuss uses, potential of artificial intelligence
    U.S. Naval War College students and faculty discuss uses, potential of artificial intelligence
    U.S. Naval War College students and faculty discuss uses, potential of artificial intelligence
    U.S. Naval War College students and faculty discuss uses, potential of artificial intelligence
    U.S. Naval War College students and faculty discuss uses, potential of artificial intelligence
    U.S. Naval War College students and faculty discuss uses, potential of artificial intelligence
    U.S. Naval War College students and faculty discuss uses, potential of artificial intelligence

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