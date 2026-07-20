116th Communications Squadron supports critical projects at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station

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U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Olu Kolu with the 116th Communications Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, performs technical maintenance and support functions inside a Joint Incident Site Communications system at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, July, 17, 2026. The 116th Communications Squadron assisted with multiple cross squadron training events including the deployment of the installations uninterrupted power supply during their deployed for training while on station. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nieko Carzis)