U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Olu Kolu with the 116th Communications Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, performs technical maintenance and support functions inside a Joint Incident Site Communications system at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, July, 17, 2026. The 116th Communications Squadron assisted with multiple cross squadron training events including the deployment of the installations uninterrupted power supply during their deployed for training while on station. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nieko Carzis)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 12:37
|Photo ID:
|9842840
|VIRIN:
|260717-Z-QY689-1007
|Resolution:
|6024x4024
|Size:
|8.23 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 116th Communications Squadron supports critical projects at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.