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    116th Communications Squadron supports critical projects at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station [Image 5 of 7]

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    116th Communications Squadron supports critical projects at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Carzis 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Taurean Byrd with the 116th Communications Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, assists with completing several critical projects related to communication infrastructure at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, July, 17, 2026. The 116th Communications Squadron assisted with multiple cross squadron training events including the deployment of the installations uninterrupted power supply during their deployed for training while on station. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nieko Carzis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 12:37
    Photo ID: 9842825
    VIRIN: 260717-Z-QY689-1005
    Resolution: 5729x3827
    Size: 8.6 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 116th Communications Squadron supports critical projects at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    116th Communications Squadron supports critical projects at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station
    116th Communications Squadron supports critical projects at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station
    116th Communications Squadron supports critical projects at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station
    116th Communications Squadron supports critical projects at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station
    116th Communications Squadron supports critical projects at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station
    116th Communications Squadron supports critical projects at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station
    116th Communications Squadron supports critical projects at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station

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    Air National Guard
    116th Communication Squadron
    116th Air Control Wing

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