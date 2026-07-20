U.S. Naval Academy Band Brass Quintet Performance

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260730-N-WP460-2004, Annapolis, MD (July 30, 2026) U.S. Naval Academy Band brass quintet after performing in the Naval Academy chapel as part of the Zimmerman Chamber Series to connect visitors to the Naval Academy's musical heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Aaron Stone)