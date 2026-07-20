U.S. Naval Academy Band Brass Quintet Performance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260730-N-WP460-2002, Annapolis, MD (July 30, 2026) Musician 1st Class Connor Holland performs with the U.S. Naval Academy Band brass quintet in the Naval Academy chapel. This U.S. Naval Academy Band's "Brass Quintet" performance is part of the Zimmerman Chamber Series to connect visitors to the Naval Academy's musical heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Aaron Stone)