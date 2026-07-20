U.S. Army Chaplain Corps commemorates 251 years of service

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U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Chaplains Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) Jack Stumme, religious affairs specialist Sgt. Jacorey Pritchett, and U.S. Army Chaplain Corps Regimental Sgt. Maj. Meaghan Simmons cut a cake during an event in the Memorial Chapel at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall honoring the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps’ 251st birthday, July 29, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Jose Sorto-Guevara)