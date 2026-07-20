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    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps commemorates 251 years of service [Image 1 of 2]

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    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps commemorates 251 years of service

    ARLINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Paul Stamps 

    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

    U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Chaplains Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) Jack Stumme, religious affairs specialist Sgt. Jacorey Pritchett, and U.S. Army Chaplain Corps Regimental Sgt. Maj. Meaghan Simmons cut a cake during an event in the Memorial Chapel at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall honoring the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps’ 251st birthday, July 29, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Jose Sorto-Guevara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 10:58
    Photo ID: 9842622
    VIRIN: 260729-A-CQ141-4608
    Resolution: 5275x3521
    Size: 8.3 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps commemorates 251 years of service
    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps commemorates 251 years of service

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