U.S. Army Chaplain Corps commemorates 251 years of service

U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Chaplains Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) Jack Stumme, religious affairs specialist Sgt. Jacorey Pritchett, and U.S. Army Chaplain Corps Regimental Sgt. Maj. Meaghan Simmons cut a cake during an event in the Memorial Chapel at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall honoring the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps’ 251st birthday, July 29, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Jose Sorto-Guevara)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 10:58
|Photo ID:
|9842622
|VIRIN:
|260729-A-CQ141-4608
|Resolution:
|5275x3521
|Size:
|8.3 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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