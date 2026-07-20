U.S. Army Chaplain Corps commemorates 251 years of service

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U.S. Army chaplains and religious affairs specialists from the National Capital Region pose for a photo on the West Steps of the Memorial Amphitheater of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, July 29, 2026, after a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This was one of three events on that day at ANC and Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall honoring the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps’ 251st birthday established on July 29, 1775. (U.S. Army photo by Jose Sorto-Guevara)