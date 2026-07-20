(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps commemorates 251 years of service [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps commemorates 251 years of service

    ARLINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Paul Stamps 

    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

    U.S. Army chaplains and religious affairs specialists from the National Capital Region pose for a photo on the West Steps of the Memorial Amphitheater of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, July 29, 2026, after a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This was one of three events on that day at ANC and Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall honoring the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps’ 251st birthday established on July 29, 1775. (U.S. Army photo by Jose Sorto-Guevara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 10:58
    Photo ID: 9842611
    VIRIN: 260729-A-CQ141-7750
    Resolution: 5138x3429
    Size: 5.25 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Chaplain Corps commemorates 251 years of service [Image 2 of 2], by Paul Stamps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps commemorates 251 years of service
    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps commemorates 251 years of service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army chaplain corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery