U.S. Army chaplains and religious affairs specialists from the National Capital Region pose for a photo on the West Steps of the Memorial Amphitheater of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, July 29, 2026, after a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This was one of three events on that day at ANC and Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall honoring the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps’ 251st birthday established on July 29, 1775. (U.S. Army photo by Jose Sorto-Guevara)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 10:58
|Photo ID:
|9842611
|VIRIN:
|260729-A-CQ141-7750
|Resolution:
|5138x3429
|Size:
|5.25 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Chaplain Corps commemorates 251 years of service [Image 2 of 2], by Paul Stamps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.