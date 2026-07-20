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    65th Annual German-American Volksfest [Image 12 of 14]

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    65th Annual German-American Volksfest

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Kammen Taylor 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army senior leaders alongside German government officials from Bavaria attend the opening of the 65th Annual German-American Volksfest in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 31, 2026. Thousands of guests from areas both near and far attended the event, where they enjoyed a variety of activities such as carnival games, rides, retail booths, live music, and beer halls. Countless food and beverage vendors lined the festival grounds, offering a large variety of American and German culinary favorites. Equipment displays from the U.S. Army, Bundeswer, and Nuremberg Airport were also open for guests to explore, strengthening ties between the military, civilian, and local communities. The USAG Bavaria annual Volksfest is the largest event of its type in Germany, drawing crowds from all over the country to celebrate the partnership and friendship between both nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 07:54
    Photo ID: 9842255
    VIRIN: 260730-A-OI040-7946
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 5.79 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 65th Annual German-American Volksfest [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Kammen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    65th Annual German-American Volksfest
    65th Annual German-American Volksfest
    65th Annual German-American Volksfest
    65th Annual German-American Volksfest
    65th Annual German-American Volksfest
    65th Annual German-American Volksfest
    65th Annual German-American Volksfest
    65th Annual German-American Volksfest
    65th Annual German-American Volksfest
    65th Annual German-American Volksfest
    65th Annual German-American Volksfest
    65th Annual German-American Volksfest
    65th Annual German-American Volksfest
    65th Annual German-American Volksfest

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    Volksfest
    TrainToWin. Stronger Together
    BetternBavaria

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