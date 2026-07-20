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U.S. Army senior leaders alongside German government officials from Bavaria attend the opening of the 65th Annual German-American Volksfest in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 31, 2026. Thousands of guests from areas both near and far attended the event, where they enjoyed a variety of activities such as carnival games, rides, retail booths, live music, and beer halls. Countless food and beverage vendors lined the festival grounds, offering a large variety of American and German culinary favorites. Equipment displays from the U.S. Army, Bundeswer, and Nuremberg Airport were also open for guests to explore, strengthening ties between the military, civilian, and local communities. The USAG Bavaria annual Volksfest is the largest event of its type in Germany, drawing crowds from all over the country to celebrate the partnership and friendship between both nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)