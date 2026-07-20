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    Serving Leadership: Airman Leadership School students face off against First Sergeants in volleyball match [Image 7 of 7]

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    Serving Leadership: Airman Leadership School students face off against First Sergeants in volleyball match

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr. 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Kaiserslautern Military Community first sergeants and Airman Leadership School students and cadre pose for a group photo at Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, July 30, 2026. The group got together for a friendly volleyball match to promote cohesion, build camaraderie and develop future Air Force leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 07:52
    Photo ID: 9842246
    VIRIN: 260730-F-GH688-1251
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.34 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Serving Leadership: Airman Leadership School students face off against First Sergeants in volleyball match [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Serving Leadership: Airman Leadership School students face off against First Sergeants in volleyball match
    Serving Leadership: Airman Leadership School students face off against First Sergeants in volleyball match
    Serving Leadership: Airman Leadership School students face off against First Sergeants in volleyball match
    Serving Leadership: Airman Leadership School students face off against First Sergeants in volleyball match
    Serving Leadership: Airman Leadership School students face off against First Sergeants in volleyball match
    Serving Leadership: Airman Leadership School students face off against First Sergeants in volleyball match
    Serving Leadership: Airman Leadership School students face off against First Sergeants in volleyball match

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    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    Airman Leadership School
    fitness
    First Sergeant
    Ramstein Air Base

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