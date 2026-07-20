Kaiserslautern Military Community first sergeants and Airman Leadership School students and cadre pose for a group photo at Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, July 30, 2026. The group got together for a friendly volleyball match to promote cohesion, build camaraderie and develop future Air Force leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 07:52
|Photo ID:
|9842246
|VIRIN:
|260730-F-GH688-1251
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.34 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Serving Leadership: Airman Leadership School students face off against First Sergeants in volleyball match [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.