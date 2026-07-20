Serving Leadership: Airman Leadership School students face off against First Sergeants in volleyball match

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Kaiserslautern Military Community first sergeants and Airman Leadership School students and cadre pose for a group photo at Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, July 30, 2026. The group got together for a friendly volleyball match to promote cohesion, build camaraderie and develop future Air Force leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr.)