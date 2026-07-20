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    Serving Leadership: Airman Leadership School students face off against First Sergeants in volleyball match [Image 6 of 7]

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    Serving Leadership: Airman Leadership School students face off against First Sergeants in volleyball match

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr. 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Bradly Denham, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron first sergeant, provides remarks to Airman Leadership School students at Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, July 30, 2026. Kaiserslautern Military Community first sergeants gathered to compete against ALS students to demonstrate leadership through teamwork and physical fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 07:52
    Photo ID: 9842239
    VIRIN: 260730-F-GH688-1244
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Serving Leadership: Airman Leadership School students face off against First Sergeants in volleyball match [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Serving Leadership: Airman Leadership School students face off against First Sergeants in volleyball match
    Serving Leadership: Airman Leadership School students face off against First Sergeants in volleyball match
    Serving Leadership: Airman Leadership School students face off against First Sergeants in volleyball match
    Serving Leadership: Airman Leadership School students face off against First Sergeants in volleyball match
    Serving Leadership: Airman Leadership School students face off against First Sergeants in volleyball match
    Serving Leadership: Airman Leadership School students face off against First Sergeants in volleyball match
    Serving Leadership: Airman Leadership School students face off against First Sergeants in volleyball match

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    Ramstein Air Base
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    Airman Leadership School
    fitness
    First Sergeant

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