Serving Leadership: Airman Leadership School students face off against First Sergeants in volleyball match

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Bradly Denham, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron first sergeant, provides remarks to Airman Leadership School students at Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, July 30, 2026. Kaiserslautern Military Community first sergeants gathered to compete against ALS students to demonstrate leadership through teamwork and physical fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr.)