Africa Logistics and Communications Symposium Closing Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Benjamine Sabata of the Zimbabwe Defense Force, speaks at the closing day reflections panel during the 2026 Africa Logistics and Communications Symposium (ALCS26) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, July 31, 2026.



Co-hosted by U.S. Africa Command and the Ethiopian National Defense Force, ALCS26 combined the Africa Logistics Conference and Africa Endeavor, bringing together delegates from 40 African nations to forge partnerships, drive innovation, and enhance collective readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)