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    Africa Logistics and Communications Symposium Closing Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

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    Africa Logistics and Communications Symposium Closing Ceremony

    ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Wagner 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Brig. Gen. Benjamine Sabata of the Zimbabwe Defense Force, speaks at the closing day reflections panel during the 2026 Africa Logistics and Communications Symposium (ALCS26) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, July 31, 2026.

    Co-hosted by U.S. Africa Command and the Ethiopian National Defense Force, ALCS26 combined the Africa Logistics Conference and Africa Endeavor, bringing together delegates from 40 African nations to forge partnerships, drive innovation, and enhance collective readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 08:08
    Photo ID: 9842242
    VIRIN: 260731-N-MW880-1029
    Resolution: 7966x5311
    Size: 9.01 MB
    Location: ADDIS ABABA, ET
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Africa Logistics and Communications Symposium Closing Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Africa Logistics and Communications Symposium
    Africa Logistics and Communications Symposium Closing Ceremony
    Africa Logistics and Communications Symposium Closing Ceremony
    Africa Logistics and Communications Symposium Closing Ceremony
    Africa Logistics and Communications Symposium Closing Ceremony
    Africa Logistics and Communications Symposium Closing Ceremony

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    Ethiopia
    readiness
    ALCS
    partnership
    Logistics

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