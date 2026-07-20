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    CARAT Sri Lanka Closing Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

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    CARAT Sri Lanka Closing Ceremony

    TRINCOMALEE, SRI LANKA

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Maria Washler 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7

    Sri Lanka Navy Commodore Dhanesh Pathberiya, Flag Officer Commanding Naval Fleet, left, receives an award from U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew House, senior defense official and defense attaché to Sri Lanka, during the closing ceremony of exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Sri Lanka 2026 in Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, July 31, 2026. This year marks the 32nd iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Washler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 06:36
    Photo ID: 9842155
    VIRIN: 260731-F-HI767-1249
    Resolution: 8048x5365
    Size: 8.39 MB
    Location: TRINCOMALEE, LK
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CARAT Sri Lanka Closing Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CARAT Sri Lanka Closing Ceremony
    CARAT Sri Lanka Closing Ceremony
    CARAT Sri Lanka Closing Ceremony
    CARAT Sri Lanka Closing Ceremony

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    CARAT 2026
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