CARAT Sri Lanka Closing Ceremony

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Sri Lanka Navy Commodore Dhanesh Pathberiya, Flag Officer Commanding Naval Fleet, left, receives an award from U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew House, senior defense official and defense attaché to Sri Lanka, during the closing ceremony of exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Sri Lanka 2026 in Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, July 31, 2026. This year marks the 32nd iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Washler)