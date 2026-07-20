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    U.S. Army V Corps Safety team ensures Soldiers and residents feel secure at Camp Kosciuszko [Image 2 of 2]

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    U.S. Army V Corps Safety team ensures Soldiers and residents feel secure at Camp Kosciuszko

    POZNAN, POLAND

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Luis Torres 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    The U.S. Army V Corps Safety Team poses for a group picture at Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland, July 30, 2026. The Safety Team manages risk reduction, accident prevention, occupational health, safety, and hazards for Soldiers serving under V Corps. Headquartered at Fort Knox, Kentucky, V Corps is the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, providing command and control of rotational forces in support of NATO allies and partners. V Corps enhances regional security, strengthens interoperability, and supports deterrence efforts across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Luis Daniel Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 05:06
    Photo ID: 9842112
    VIRIN: 260730-A-SR153-1002
    Resolution: 5399x3599
    Size: 5.8 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army V Corps Safety team ensures Soldiers and residents feel secure at Camp Kosciuszko [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Luis Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army V Corps Safety team ensures Soldiers and residents feel secure at Camp Kosciuszko
    U.S. Army V Corps Safety team ensures Soldiers and residents feel secure at Camp Kosciuszko

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