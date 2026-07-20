The U.S. Army V Corps Safety Team gathers for a group photo at Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland, July 30, 2026. The Safety Team manages risk reduction, accident prevention, occupational health, safety, and hazards for Soldiers serving under V Corps. Headquartered at Fort Knox, Kentucky, V Corps is the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, providing command and control of rotational forces in support of NATO allies and partners. V Corps enhances regional security, strengthens interoperability, and supports deterrence efforts across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Luis Daniel Torres)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 05:06
|Photo ID:
|9842111
|VIRIN:
|260730-A-SR153-1001
|Resolution:
|5110x3407
|Size:
|5.17 MB
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army V Corps Safety team ensures Soldiers and residents feel secure at Camp Kosciuszko [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Luis Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.