U.S. Army V Corps Safety team ensures Soldiers and residents feel secure at Camp Kosciuszko

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The U.S. Army V Corps Safety Team gathers for a group photo at Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland, July 30, 2026. The Safety Team manages risk reduction, accident prevention, occupational health, safety, and hazards for Soldiers serving under V Corps. Headquartered at Fort Knox, Kentucky, V Corps is the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, providing command and control of rotational forces in support of NATO allies and partners. V Corps enhances regional security, strengthens interoperability, and supports deterrence efforts across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Luis Daniel Torres)