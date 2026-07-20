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    U.S. and Bangladesh Forces Strengthen Skills during FTX [Image 3 of 9]

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    U.S. and Bangladesh Forces Strengthen Skills during FTX

    BANGLADESH

    07.28.2026

    Photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the Oregon National Guard, U.S. Army Pacific, and the Bangladesh Army’s 1st Parachute Commando Battalion conduct movement through the jungle during a field training exercise as a part of Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 28, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 04:27
    Photo ID: 9842108
    VIRIN: 260728-A-HF218-4462
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 5.75 MB
    Location: BD
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. and Bangladesh Forces Strengthen Skills during FTX [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Brittany Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. and Bangladesh Forces Strengthen Skills during FTX
    U.S. and Bangladesh Forces Strengthen Skills during FTX
    U.S. and Bangladesh Forces Strengthen Skills during FTX
    U.S. and Bangladesh Forces Strengthen Skills during FTX
    U.S. and Bangladesh Forces Strengthen Skills during FTX
    U.S. and Bangladesh Forces Strengthen Skills during FTX
    U.S. and Bangladesh Forces Strengthen Skills during FTX
    U.S. and Bangladesh Forces Strengthen Skills during FTX
    U.S. and Bangladesh Forces Strengthen Skills during FTX

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    TAGS

    usarpac
    OregonNationalGuard
    Bangladesh Army Para Commando Brigade
    tigerlightning
    tl26

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