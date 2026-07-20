U.S. and Bangladesh Forces Strengthen Skills during FTX

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A Bangladesh Army soldier assigned to 1st Parachute Commando Battalion pulls security for U.S. Soldiers simulating a casualty during a field training exercise as a part of Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 28, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)