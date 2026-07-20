US Army Col. Rob Perry awarded Legion of Merit

U.S. Army Col. Rob Perry, right, director of operations and training, receives the Legion of Merit from Col. Bre M. Washburn, left, chief of staff, both assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), during an award ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, July 23, 2026. The award recognized outstanding dedication, professional achievement and commitment to excellence, reinforcing the Army's values of selfless service and leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Zion Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 03:27
|Photo ID:
|9842059
|VIRIN:
|260723-A-MU805-1029
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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