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    US Army Col. Rob Perry awarded Legion of Merit [Image 1 of 2]

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    US Army Col. Rob Perry awarded Legion of Merit

    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.23.2026

    Photo by Spc. Zion Thomas 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Col. Rob Perry, right, director of operations and training, receives the Legion of Merit from Col. Bre M. Washburn, left, chief of staff, both assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), during an award ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, July 23, 2026. The award recognized outstanding dedication, professional achievement and commitment to excellence, reinforcing the Army's values of selfless service and leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Zion Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 03:27
    Photo ID: 9842056
    VIRIN: 260723-A-MU805-1018
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, US Army Col. Rob Perry awarded Legion of Merit [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Zion Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    US Army Col. Rob Perry awarded Legion of Merit
    US Army Col. Rob Perry awarded Legion of Merit

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