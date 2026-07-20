Combat-Injured Marines Return to LRMC

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U.S. Marine Corps veterans Lance Cpl. Michael DeLancey and Sgt. Anthony McDaniel visit Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany, July 29, 2026. During their visit, the Marines met with LRMC staff and toured the medical center where they received care after sustaining combat injuries during military service overseas. The visit highlighted the lasting connection between wounded service members and the military medical professionals who supported their recovery.(DoD Photo by Travis Jones)