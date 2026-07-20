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    Combat-Injured Marines Return to LRMC [Image 2 of 7]

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    Combat-Injured Marines Return to LRMC

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    07.28.2026

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Marine Corps veterans Lance Cpl. Michael DeLancey and Sgt. Anthony McDaniel visit Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany, July 29, 2026. During their visit, the Marines met with LRMC staff and toured the medical center where they received care after sustaining combat injuries during military service overseas. The visit highlighted the lasting connection between wounded service members and the military medical professionals who supported their recovery.(DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 03:07
    Photo ID: 9842050
    VIRIN: 260729-D-SH479-3582
    Resolution: 6524x4349
    Size: 8.01 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Combat-Injured Marines Return to LRMC [Image 7 of 7], by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Combat-Injured Marines Return to LRMC
    Combat-Injured Marines Return to LRMC
    Combat-Injured Marines Return to LRMC
    Combat-Injured Marines Return to LRMC
    Combat-Injured Marines Return to LRMC
    Combat-Injured Marines Return to LRMC
    Combat-Injured Marines Return to LRMC

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    TAGS

    Trauma
    Surgery
    Landstuhl
    Germany
    Marine
    Military

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