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A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 41st Signal Battalion, 1st Signal Brigade assesses a simulated casualty during a Convoy Situational Tactical Exercise at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 31, 2026. The exercise trained Soldiers to respond to enemy contact and ambushes while conducting sustainment, theater integrated network enhancement (TIN-E), and resupply operations throughout the Korean Theater of Operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marquis G. McCants Jr)