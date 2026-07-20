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    Convoy Situational Tactical Exercise [Image 8 of 9]

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    Convoy Situational Tactical Exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Marquis McCants 

    1st Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 41st Signal Battalion, 1st Signal Brigade participate in an after action review following a Convoy Situational Tactical Exercise at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 31, 2026. The exercise trained Soldiers to respond to enemy contact and ambushes while conducting sustainment, theater integrated network enhancement (TIN-E), and resupply operations throughout the Korean Theater of Operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marquis G. McCants Jr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 00:59
    Photo ID: 9841906
    VIRIN: 260731-A-KX494-7124
    Resolution: 6382x4255
    Size: 5.24 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Convoy Situational Tactical Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Marquis McCants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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