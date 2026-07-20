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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For SD Negeri 158490 Aek Tolang 2 Elementary School and SD Negeri 158309 Pandan 3 in Pandan, Indonesia [Image 2 of 3]

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For SD Negeri 158490 Aek Tolang 2 Elementary School and SD Negeri 158309 Pandan 3 in Pandan, Indonesia

    INDONESIA

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Reyes, second from the left, mission commander of Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26), and Indonesian National Armed Forces (Tentara Nasional Indonesia) First Adm. Tjahja Nurrobi, center left, TNI deputy surgeon general, and TNI and local leaders participate in a PP26 ribbon cutting ceremony at SD Negeri 158490 AEK Tolang 2 elementary school in Pandan, Indonesia, July 30, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the region. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rowan Dangerfield)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 23:51
    Photo ID: 9841882
    VIRIN: 260730-N-RJ809-2162
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: ID
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pacific Partnership 2026 Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For SD Negeri 158490 Aek Tolang 2 Elementary School and SD Negeri 158309 Pandan 3 in Pandan, Indonesia [Image 3 of 3], by SA Rowan Dangerfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For SD Negeri 158490 Aek Tolang 2 Elementary School and SD Negeri 158309 Pandan 3 in Pandan, Indonesia
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For SD Negeri 158490 Aek Tolang 2 Elementary School and SD Negeri 158309 Pandan 3 in Pandan, Indonesia
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For SD Negeri 158490 Aek Tolang 2 Elementary School and SD Negeri 158309 Pandan 3 in Pandan, Indonesia

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    Pacific Partnership
    engineering
    PP26
    Pacific Partnership 2026
    Sibolga

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