Pacific Partnership 2026 Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For SD Negeri 158490 Aek Tolang 2 Elementary School and SD Negeri 158309 Pandan 3 in Pandan, Indonesia

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Leaders and members of Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26) and Indonesian National Armed Forces (Tentara Nasional Indonesia) participate in a cultural celebration with locals after a PP26 ribbon cutting ceremony at SD Negeri 158309 Pandan 3 elementary school in Pandan, Indonesia, July 30, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the region. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rowan Dangerfield)