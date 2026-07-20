Eighth Army Senior Leaders Conduct Physical Readiness Training and The Forge

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U.S. Army senior leaders assigned to Eight Army participate in a morning Physical Readiness Training session at The Forge, the Army's newest Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) facility, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 28, 2026. The event highlighted The Forge's role in supporting the Army's Holistic Health and Fitness program by providing modern training resources that enhance Soldier readiness, health and performance. Through participation in physical readiness training, senior leaders reinforced the importance of leading by example and maintaining the Army's physical readiness standards. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Seunggi Cha)