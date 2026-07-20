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    Eighth Army Senior Leaders Conduct Physical Readiness Training and The Forge [Image 2 of 5]

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    Eighth Army Senior Leaders Conduct Physical Readiness Training and The Forge

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.27.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army senior leaders assigned to Eight Army participate in a morning Physical Readiness Training session at The Forge, the Army's newest Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) facility, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 28, 2026. The event highlighted The Forge's role in supporting the Army's Holistic Health and Fitness program by providing modern training resources that enhance Soldier readiness, health and performance. Through participation in physical readiness training, senior leaders reinforced the importance of leading by example and maintaining the Army's physical readiness standards. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Seunggi Cha)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 21:03
    Photo ID: 9841774
    VIRIN: 260728-O-A1109-1003
    Resolution: 4184x2789
    Size: 5.92 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Eighth Army Senior Leaders Conduct Physical Readiness Training and The Forge
    Eighth Army Senior Leaders Conduct Physical Readiness Training and The Forge
    Eighth Army Senior Leaders Conduct Physical Readiness Training and The Forge
    Eighth Army Senior Leaders Conduct Physical Readiness Training and The Forge
    Eighth Army Senior Leaders Conduct Physical Readiness Training and The Forge

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    EighthArmy
    U.S. Army

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