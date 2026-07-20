Bravo Company Crucible

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U.S. Marine Corps Rct. Jacqueline E. Campos, a recruit with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, jumps over an obstacle during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 30, 2026. The Crucible is the final culminating event recruits must complete before earning their eagle, globe, and anchor and the title Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)