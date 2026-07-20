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    Bravo Company Crucible [Image 7 of 8]

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    Bravo Company Crucible

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Rct. Alejandro Morenolaureano, a recruit with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, posts security while his squadmates eat during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 30, 2026. The Crucible is the final culminating event recruits must complete before earning their eagle, globe, and anchor and the title Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 16:33
    Photo ID: 9841336
    VIRIN: 260730-M-UA605-7862
    Resolution: 6215x4143
    Size: 8.12 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Bravo Company Crucible [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Katrina Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    crucible
    warfighting
    ERR
    training
    exercise
    Recruit

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