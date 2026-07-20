U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Gregory Gagnon (left), CFC commander, leads a Change of Command ceremony at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 16, 2026. U.S. Space Force Col. Bryony Slaughter (center) assumed command of Mission Delta 9 (Orbital Warfare) from Col. Ramsey Horn (right). Mission Delta 9 (MD 9) focuses on characterizing threats from strategic competitors, deterring aggression from those threats, and if necessary, defeating those threats on orbit. MD 9 defends the satellites that both protect and enhance the lethality of the Joint Force in the Land, Sea and Air domains. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 15:04
|Photo ID:
|9840878
|VIRIN:
|260716-F-WA228-1428
|Resolution:
|5542x3817
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mission Delta 9 (Orbital Warfare) Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.