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    Mission Delta 9 (Orbital Warfare) Change of Command [Image 1 of 3]

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    Mission Delta 9 (Orbital Warfare) Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Photo by David Grim 

    U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command

    U.S. Space Force Col. Ramsey Horn returns a salute at a Change of Command ceremony at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 16, 2026. Horn turned command of Mission Delta 9 (Orbital Warfare) over to U.S. Space Force Col. Bryony Slaughter. Mission Delta 9 (MD 9) focuses on characterizing threats from strategic competitors, deterring aggression from those threats, and if necessary, defeating those threats on orbit. MD 9 defends the satellites that both protect and enhance the lethality of the Joint Force in the Land, Sea and Air domains. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 15:04
    Photo ID: 9840871
    VIRIN: 260716-F-WA228-1379
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mission Delta 9 (Orbital Warfare) Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Space Force
    Orbital Warfare
    Change of Command
    Combat Forces Command
    Mission Delta 9
    Lt Gen Gregory Gagnon

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