Mission Delta 9 (Orbital Warfare) Change of Command

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U.S. Space Force Col. Ramsey Horn returns a salute at a Change of Command ceremony at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 16, 2026. Horn turned command of Mission Delta 9 (Orbital Warfare) over to U.S. Space Force Col. Bryony Slaughter. Mission Delta 9 (MD 9) focuses on characterizing threats from strategic competitors, deterring aggression from those threats, and if necessary, defeating those threats on orbit. MD 9 defends the satellites that both protect and enhance the lethality of the Joint Force in the Land, Sea and Air domains. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim)