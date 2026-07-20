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    Squadron Officer School students completing obstacle in Leadership Reaction Course [Image 2 of 2]

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    Squadron Officer School students completing obstacle in Leadership Reaction Course

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    Squadron Officer School students work together to navigate an obstacle during the Leadership Reaction Course at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The physically demanding training develops teamwork, communication and problem-solving skills by requiring students to overcome challenging scenarios while demonstrating effective leadership under pressure. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 13:34
    Photo ID: 9840561
    VIRIN: 260730-D-ZZ999-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 885.82 KB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Squadron Officer School students completing obstacle in Leadership Reaction Course [Image 2 of 2], by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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