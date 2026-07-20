Squadron Officer School students work together to navigate an obstacle during the Leadership Reaction Course at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The physically demanding training develops teamwork, communication and problem-solving skills by requiring students to overcome challenging scenarios while demonstrating effective leadership under pressure. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 13:34
|Photo ID:
|9840561
|VIRIN:
|260730-D-ZZ999-1002
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|885.82 KB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Squadron Officer School students completing obstacle in Leadership Reaction Course [Image 2 of 2], by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Squadron Officer School research program helps shape future Joint Staff operational research
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