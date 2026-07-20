Squadron Officer School students participate in a wargaming exercise designed to strengthen critical thinking, decision-making and leadership skills during Squadron Officer School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The exercise challenges students to analyze complex operational scenarios and develop collaborative solutions, preparing them for future leadership responsibilities across the joint force. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 13:34
|Photo ID:
|9840545
|VIRIN:
|260730-D-ZZ999-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1542
|Size:
|755.13 KB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Squadron Officer School Students participating in wargaming exercise [Image 2 of 2], by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Squadron Officer School research program helps shape future Joint Staff operational research
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