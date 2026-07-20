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    Squadron Officer School Students participating in wargaming exercise [Image 1 of 2]

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    Squadron Officer School Students participating in wargaming exercise

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    Squadron Officer School students participate in a wargaming exercise designed to strengthen critical thinking, decision-making and leadership skills during Squadron Officer School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The exercise challenges students to analyze complex operational scenarios and develop collaborative solutions, preparing them for future leadership responsibilities across the joint force. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 13:34
    Photo ID: 9840545
    VIRIN: 260730-D-ZZ999-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1542
    Size: 755.13 KB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Squadron Officer School Students participating in wargaming exercise [Image 2 of 2], by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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