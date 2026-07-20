Sec Army Observes Operation Jailbreak

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Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll visits Soldiers and defense industry partners participating in Operation Jailbreak at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 28, 2026. The visit provided Driscoll an opportunity to observe how they are integrating commercial technologies with military systems to improve interoperability, accelerate innovation, and deliver combat-ready capabilities to the force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda McLean