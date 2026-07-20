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    Sec Army Observes Operation Jailbreak [Image 2 of 2]

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    Sec Army Observes Operation Jailbreak

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda McLean 

    Secretary of the Army

    Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll visits Soldiers and defense industry partners participating in Operation Jailbreak at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 28, 2026. The visit provided Driscoll an opportunity to observe how they are integrating commercial technologies with military systems to improve interoperability, accelerate innovation, and deliver combat-ready capabilities to the force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda McLean

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 11:44
    Photo ID: 9840208
    VIRIN: 260528-A-EF659-5272
    Resolution: 5392x3592
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sec Army Observes Operation Jailbreak [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Amanda McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    integration
    technology
    Operation Jailbreak
    right to integrate

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