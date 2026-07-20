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    Sec Army Visits White Sands Missle Range [Image 1 of 2]

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    Sec Army Visits White Sands Missle Range

    NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda McLean 

    Secretary of the Army

    Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll observes emerging counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) technologies during a capability demonstration at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, May 27, 2026. The visit provided Driscoll an opportunity to assess innovative systems designed to detect, track, and defeat unmanned aircraft while supporting the Army’s efforts to rapidly evaluate and field capabilities that address evolving battlefield threats. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda McLean)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 11:44
    Photo ID: 9840202
    VIRIN: 260527-A-EF659-5865
    Resolution: 4772x2684
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sec Army Visits White Sands Missle Range [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Amanda McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    drone
    WSMR
    CUAS
    CUAS training

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