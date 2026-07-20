Sec Army Visits White Sands Missle Range

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Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll observes emerging counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) technologies during a capability demonstration at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, May 27, 2026. The visit provided Driscoll an opportunity to assess innovative systems designed to detect, track, and defeat unmanned aircraft while supporting the Army’s efforts to rapidly evaluate and field capabilities that address evolving battlefield threats. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda McLean)