U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Pacific and the Oregon National Guard participate in a bus raid tactics class taught by members of the 1st Parachute Commando Battalion during Exercise Tiger Lightning on July 26th, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 10:32
|Photo ID:
|9839995
|VIRIN:
|260725-A-HF218-4358
|Resolution:
|3510x5265
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|BD
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Bangladesh Soldiers Conduct Bus Raid Class [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Brittany Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.