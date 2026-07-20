(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    U.S., Bangladesh Soldiers Conduct Bus Raid Class [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., Bangladesh Soldiers Conduct Bus Raid Class

    BANGLADESH

    07.25.2026

    Photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Pacific and the Oregon National Guard participate in a bus raid tactics class taught by members of the 1st Parachute Commando Battalion during Exercise Tiger Lightning on July 26th, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 10:32
    Photo ID: 9839995
    VIRIN: 260725-A-HF218-4358
    Resolution: 3510x5265
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: BD
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Bangladesh Soldiers Conduct Bus Raid Class [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Brittany Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Bangladesh Soldiers Conduct Bus Raid Class
    U.S., Bangladesh Soldiers Conduct Bus Raid Class
    U.S., Bangladesh Soldiers Conduct Bus Raid Class
    U.S., Bangladesh Soldiers Conduct Bus Raid Class

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #TigerLightning
    #TigerLightning26
    #TL26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery