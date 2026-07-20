U.S., Bangladesh Soldiers Conduct Bus Raid Class

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Pacific and the Oregon National Guard participate in a bus raid tactics class taught by members of the 1st Parachute Commando Battalion during Exercise Tiger Lightning on July 26th, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)