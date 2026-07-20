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    U.S., Bangladesh Soldiers Conduct Bus Raid Class [Image 3 of 4]

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    U.S., Bangladesh Soldiers Conduct Bus Raid Class

    BANGLADESH

    07.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Dustin Reetz 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andrew Richards of the 807th Theater Medical Command, and Staff Sgt. Heidi Fuentes of the 741st Brigade Engineer Battalion, participate in a bus raid tactics class with members of the Oregon National Guard and Bangladesh soldiers from the 1st Parachute Commando Battalion during Exercise Tiger Lightning in Bangladesh, July 26, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Dustin Reetz.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 10:32
    Photo ID: 9839972
    VIRIN: 260726-A-LO422-4582
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: BD
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S., Bangladesh Soldiers Conduct Bus Raid Class [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Dustin Reetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S., Bangladesh Soldiers Conduct Bus Raid Class

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    #USARPAC
    #USArmy
    #TigerLightning
    #TigerLightning26
    #TL26

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