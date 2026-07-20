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    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning [Image 3 of 3]

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    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Clark J. Quinn, commander of Air Education and Training Command, addresses the audience during a briefing at Maxwell-Gunter Annex Air Force Base, Alabama, June 4, 2026. The briefing provided AETC command team with an opportunity to engage with Air Force Senior Noncommissioned
    Officer Academy students, deliver key leadership perspectives and familiarize themselves with the day-to day operations of the academy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 10:19
    Photo ID: 9839943
    VIRIN: 260604-F-XI916-1025
    Resolution: 4860x3188
    Size: 5.21 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning
    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning
    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning

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