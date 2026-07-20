U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Clark J. Quinn, commander of Air Education and Training Command, addresses the audience during a briefing at Maxwell-Gunter Annex Air Force Base, Alabama, June 4, 2026. The briefing provided AETC command team with an opportunity to engage with Air Force Senior Noncommissioned
Officer Academy students, deliver key leadership perspectives and familiarize themselves with the day-to day operations of the academy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 10:19
|Photo ID:
|9839943
|VIRIN:
|260604-F-XI916-1025
|Resolution:
|4860x3188
|Size:
|5.21 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.