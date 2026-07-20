Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Clark J. Quinn, commander of Air Education and Training Command, answers questions and clarifies concerns during a briefing at Maxwell Gunter Annex Air Force Base, Alabama, June 4, 2026. The briefing provided the AETC command team with an opportunity to engage with Air Force Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy students, deliver key leadership perspectives and familiarize themselves with the day-to-day operations of the academy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)