Guests Stand During Benediction

Guests stand during the benediction at the 251st U.S. Army Chaplain Corps Birthday Ceremony at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 30, 2026. The ceremony, themed “Honor and Remember,” commemorated the history and legacy of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps and paid tribute to fallen chaplains and religious affairs specialists who served during the Korean War. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Sungmo Kang)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 02:53
|Photo ID:
|9839522
|VIRIN:
|260730-A-VF440-3128
|Resolution:
|4000x2667
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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