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    Soldiers Gather for Fellowship Following Ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

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    Soldiers Gather for Fellowship Following Ceremony

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Haegyeom Shin 

    1st Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldiers gather for fellowship following the 251st U.S. Army Chaplain Corps Birthday Ceremony at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 30, 2026. The ceremony, themed “Honor and Remember,” commemorated the history and legacy of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps and paid tribute to fallen chaplains and religious affairs specialists who served during the Korean War. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Sungmo Kang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 02:53
    Photo ID: 9839521
    VIRIN: 260730-A-VF440-8429
    Resolution: 4000x2667
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Soldiers Gather for Fellowship Following Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Haegyeom Shin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Memorial Tribute Honors Fallen Korean War Chaplains
    Guests Stand During Benediction
    Chaplain Delivers Benediction at Chaplain Corps Birthday Ceremony
    Soldier Performs National Anthems at Chaplain Corps Birthday Ceremony
    Soldiers Gather for Fellowship Following Ceremony
    Ceremonial Cake Cutting Marks 251st Chaplain Corps Birthday
    8th Army Commanding General Delivers Remarks

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