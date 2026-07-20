USS Rushmore (LSD 47) Returns to Sasebo, Japan

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Fire Controlman 2nd Class James Mackay, assigned to Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47), reunites with his family after concluding a dynamic four-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation and returning to Sasebo, Japan, July 29, 2026. Rushmore is forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and is part of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). The Tripoli ARG is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support theater contingencies that range from crisis response to full combat operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Leon)