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Families wait on the pier as Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) returns to Sasebo, Japan, after concluding a dynamic four-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation, July 29, 2026. Rushmore is forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and is part of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). The Tripoli ARG is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support theater contingencies that range from crisis response to full combat operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Leon)