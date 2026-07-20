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    USS Rushmore (LSD 47) Returns to Sasebo, Japan [Image 3 of 10]

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    USS Rushmore (LSD 47) Returns to Sasebo, Japan

    JAPAN

    07.28.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julia Leon 

    USS Rushmore (LSD 47)

    Families wait on the pier as Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) returns to Sasebo, Japan, after concluding a dynamic four-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation, July 29, 2026. Rushmore is forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and is part of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). The Tripoli ARG is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support theater contingencies that range from crisis response to full combat operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Leon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 01:11
    Photo ID: 9839480
    VIRIN: 260729-N-JC401-1088
    Resolution: 3559x2373
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS Rushmore (LSD 47) Returns to Sasebo, Japan [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Julia Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Rushmore (LSD 47) Returns to Sasebo, Japan
    USS Rushmore (LSD 47) Returns to Sasebo, Japan
    USS Rushmore (LSD 47) Returns to Sasebo, Japan
    USS Rushmore (LSD 47) Returns to Sasebo, Japan
    USS Rushmore (LSD 47) Returns to Sasebo, Japan
    USS Rushmore (LSD 47) Returns to Sasebo, Japan
    USS Rushmore (LSD 47) Returns to Sasebo, Japan
    USS Rushmore (LSD 47) Returns to Sasebo, Japan
    USS Rushmore (LSD 47) Returns to Sasebo, Japan
    USS Rushmore (LSD 47) Returns to Sasebo, Japan

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