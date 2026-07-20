USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan

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Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Lt. Col. Jun Kamezawa, Niigata Rescue Squadron / Sub Base Commander hosts U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Baxter, commanding officer, of Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Chief (MCM 14), at JASDF Niigata Sub Base during a port visit to Niigata, Japan, July 28, 2026. Chief, part of Commander, Task Force 77, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul J. Hulen)