U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Baxter, commanding officer, of Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Chief (MCM 14), exchanges gifts Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Lt. Col. Jun Kamezawa, Niigata Rescue Squadron / Sub Base Commander at JASDF Niigata Sub Base during a port visit to Niigata, Japan, July 28, 2026. Chief, part of Commander, Task Force 77 (CTF-77), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul J. Hulen)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 23:15
|Photo ID:
|9839407
|VIRIN:
|260728-N-BR341-3015
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.6 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan [Image 3 of 3], by SA Paul Hulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.