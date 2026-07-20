USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan

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U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Baxter, commanding officer, of Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Chief (MCM 14), exchanges gifts Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Lt. Col. Jun Kamezawa, Niigata Rescue Squadron / Sub Base Commander at JASDF Niigata Sub Base during a port visit to Niigata, Japan, July 28, 2026. Chief, part of Commander, Task Force 77 (CTF-77), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul J. Hulen)