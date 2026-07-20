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    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan [Image 1 of 3]

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    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan

    JAPAN

    07.27.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Paul Hulen 

    AFN Yokosuka

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Baxter, commanding officer, of Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Chief (MCM 14), exchanges gifts Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Lt. Col. Jun Kamezawa, Niigata Rescue Squadron / Sub Base Commander at JASDF Niigata Sub Base during a port visit to Niigata, Japan, July 28, 2026. Chief, part of Commander, Task Force 77 (CTF-77), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul J. Hulen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 23:15
    Photo ID: 9839407
    VIRIN: 260728-N-BR341-3015
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.6 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan [Image 3 of 3], by SA Paul Hulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan
    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan
    USS Chief (MCM-14) Port Visit to Niigata, Japan

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    JASDF
    USS Chief (MCM 14)
    Niigata
    Niigata Air Rescue Squadron

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