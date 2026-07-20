USS Chief (MCM-14) port visit to Niigata, Japan

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U.S. Navy Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Chief (MCM 14), arrives in Niigata, Japan during a scheduled port visit, July 25, 2026. Chief, part of Commander Task Force 77 (CTF-77), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul J. Hulen)