USS Chief (MCM-14) port visit to Niigata, Japan

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U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Baxter (right), commanding officer, of the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Chief (MCM 14), Command Master Chief Antoine Trice and Lt. j.g. Tyler Campanella host local Japanese reporters OZAWA Fuka of Niigata Nippo and reporter AKIMOTO Rena of Jiji Press Niigata Bureau during a port visit to Niigata, Japan, July 25, 2026. Chief, part of Commander Task Force 77 (CTF-77), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul J. Hulen)