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    Back to School Brigade [Image 12 of 15]

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    Back to School Brigade

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Leo Ritualo 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, Calif. — Military families receive free school supplies and meet with local education officials during the annual Back to School Brigade at the James L. Day Conference Center aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, July 29, 2026. The resource fair and supply distribution event, organized in partnership with Operation Homefront, Dollar Tree, and local school districts from Barstow to Hesperia, provides essential resources to support military-connected children as they transition into the upcoming school year. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Leo Ritualo COMMSTRATT)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 19:32
    Photo ID: 9839115
    VIRIN: 260729-D-FY153-7701
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 9.86 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Back to School Brigade [Image 15 of 15], by Leo Ritualo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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